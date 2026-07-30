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Gwyneth
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It would be an interesting exercise to run writings from a previous era in which AI did not exist, through the artificial intelligence police and see what it spits out.

Try this one.

https://gutenberg.ca/ebooks/sayers-lost/sayers-lost-00-h.html

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