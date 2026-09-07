Starting with the Garden of Eden, it seems God figured out that if Adam and Eve had free rein, they would surely blow it. Free will, yes—they had to have the choice to do whatever they wanted—but with consequences if they did. Ah, yes, consequences. Imagine that! It seems these days people just don’t get the concept of consequences.

So, after a bit of time, ol’ Moses went up into the mountains and brought down the Ten Commandments, only to return to crazy people dancing around a golden calf. Jeesh. Leave ’em for just a minute, and already they are cavorting with the result of their free will. Consequences? Maybe not right away (although Moses got kind of ticked), but eventually the false-idol thing bit them in the butt.

No one seems to want rules, eh? Especially restricting ones like the Ten Commandments. But hey, there are only ten of them. That isn’t too bad, is it? We probably would do a whole lot better these days even sticking with just those ten. Do you think we can do it? Stick to ten rules? No way, José. No way.