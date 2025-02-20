As of February 14, 2025, Trump 2.0 has signed 68 Executive Orders. I am assuming this is accurate information, but like anything else that doesn’t literally hit you in the head and draw blood, I cannot be certain. If this is true, that fact, comparatively speaking, isn’t all that many. Franklin Roosevelt signed over 3,000 Executive Orders (with an average of 307 a year—he was, after all, in office for 12 years). Of course, Trump isn’t finished yet, so I am sure there will be more (haha).

And how have they been? For the most part, pretty good. You can read through them here. Of course, some orders are controversial, and some I downright disagree with (not too many, actually, and who cares what I think?) And all of them can be spun to be horrifically bad—as many people and news outlets are now doing. So, what else is new? People don’t seem to understand that you can spin winning a million dollars in the lottery to be a bad thing.