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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
10h

Thanks. Todd.

Debt is now an industry, of course. It's also a mild form of slavery - another way of undermining our sovereignty.

May all of your disciplines, whether near or afar, bring you joy!

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FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
11h

"Me? ... but I’m still working on the physical discipline. Some days I win the marshmallow battle. Other days I eat the whole bag. But at least I’m aware of the game. That’s half the fight, right? Ha! Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a gym membership I should probably use . . . tomorrow."

I chuckle at this paragraph Todd. Sometimes we don't get it 100% right but being aware and doing our best to follow our goals is noble. On the flip side of that, it is fun sometimes to let loose on the clutches of too much goal setting; not ongoing but taking a break once in awhile. Moderate balance is my goal. P.S. I forgot about the marshmallow experiment until now. :)

Growing up I used the 'lay-away' method a lot. I didn't come from money. I worked for everything I got and laying away was the way I could get those new jeans I really wanted. Today people have access to instant gratification for any number of things because of the ability to pay for it or for using debt to obtain it. Discipline - what is that? (I'm kidding here). That truly does sound like punishment lol.

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