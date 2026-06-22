I’m sure all reading this can remember the countless sci-fi movies and TV shows (and books too) where the ultra-intelligent being from outer space visits Earth with some profound gift for mankind and is outright rejected, or ultimately killed, due to misunderstanding and fear. Think of classics like the Twilight Zone episode “The Gift,” where a friendly alien offers humanity a cure for all forms of cancer—only to get shot and have his gift destroyed by a panicked mob. Or The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951), where the alien Klaatu arrives with a stern warning for peace (and the power to back it up), but is quickly gunned down by fearful humans.

There’s even Stranger from Venus (1954), with its benevolent visitor bringing healing powers and a nuclear warning, only to face human suspicion and hostility. It seems us humans have always been particularly fearful of intelligence. At the same time, we have always venerated it, talking for years about how ETs are smarter, more highly advanced, therefore not as stupid and shortsighted as us lowly humans. We have a kind of “love-hate” relationship with these critters from beyond. On the one hand we are dang certain they want to kill us, on the other hand we expect them to save us from our stupidity.