Cultural identity is a rich and evolving tapestry that requires effort to maintain. It’s surprising, then, that some societies seem to actively move away from preserving their unique cultural heritage. In many Western countries, cultural identities were historically shaped by a blend of traditions, values, and shared histories. For example, certain Western cultures were influenced by Christian traditions, just as India’s cultural identity has been shaped by its own historical and philosophical foundations, such as Hinduism. These origins are not about one group being superior, but about understanding the historical roots that have shaped a society’s values and traditions.

The challenge today is balancing the preservation of cultural identity with openness to diversity. Embracing people from varied backgrounds does not mean erasing a culture’s core values; rather, it can enrich them. Many newcomers have brought valuable perspectives and contributions, strengthening the cultural fabric. A cultural identity doesn’t need to be static or tied to a single group—it can evolve while retaining its essence, adapting to include new influences without losing its historical roots.