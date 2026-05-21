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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1h

“What if imagination and art are not frosting at all, but the fountainhead of human experience?”

- Rollo May

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Pat Wetzel's avatar
Pat Wetzel
1h

Gelato.

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