If I had to name one thing as the worst attribute of modern humanity, it would be consumerism. If I could name two, the second would be our need for instant gratification. If I could name three, the third would be the loss of our awareness of divine Source. The order in which I listed these three Horsemen of the Apocalypse is reversed. In reality, the sequence begins with the loss of divine awareness. This leads to a self-absorbed (narcissistic) need for instant gratification, which in turn leads to acute consumerism.

That’s it. I just summed it all up. That is the whole enchilada in a nutshell. Tell me I’m wrong.