The idea of conservative shame really only applies to those of us who used to be liberals or Democrats, and no longer are. We have come over to the political party, as well as the world view, of conservatism. We typically are a mixture of liberal ideas and conservative ideas, but, at least for me, the conservative ideas are prominent.

I have always been a bit mixed, even when I claimed to be a Democrat—I was rather pink around the edges (NOT referring to communism!) But of course, now that things seem to have become insanely polarized, I can’t even begin to sidle up to the Democratic platform—if I even knew what it was.

A liberal worldview also does not make sense to me as it used to. Way back when I was in High School I had this naive misunderstanding of Marxism and thought it sounded kind of cool—“To each according to his needs, from each according to his abilities,” sounded, then, rather rational. It wasn’t until I began to understand more about human nature and psychology (as well as economics) that I realized that idea only works in a fantasy world. Humans just don’t function that way (neither does money).