There used to be a time, maybe a few years after we left the caves while living with the bears, that we really didn’t have to think much about how to live. We knew all we needed to know. We knew what to eat, what to forage for, where the water was, where to avoid the snakes and the sabre-toothed tigers, among other dangerous encounters. Anything we didn’t understand, we left up to the gods, and the folks among the tribe who enjoyed thinking about such heady and mysterious things. The rest of us, trying to stay alive, were content learning from our experiences and from the experiences of tribesmen from the past. Basically, everything we needed to know, we already knew. We were born with it. Or at least most of it. It wasn’t easy, but we did pretty well.