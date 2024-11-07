There was a time in a galaxy far, far, away that you didn’t have the luxury of “choosing” what to believe. The job at hand was to figure out what the truth was and believe in that—the truth.

Now, it seems we don’t need to do that if we don’t want to. Now we can choose—if we don’t like an option, we can cast it aside and believe something else that makes us feel better. That way we can create the reality we want—or so we think.

Truth doesn’t matter anymore. In fact, to the people who are guilty of this choosing idea, there really is no “truth” per se, anything is game as long as we believe it. Might as well pick something pleasant.

This brings me to the popular spiritual tenet that you do indeed create your own reality. Obviously, this is too complex a topic to bring into this tiny article. Suffice it to say, I actually believe in this tenet, but it is difficult to explain, and definitely has some explaining to do before understanding it. In this article I am not talking about this quantum idea of consciousness collapsing the wave potential. I am talking about how we navigate a material reality as a material being who has chosen to be part of this reality. If we are engaged in this manifest game, then we do have to stick to some material rules. That’s all I will say about this so as not to confuse the issue beyond comprehension, which would be very easy to do.