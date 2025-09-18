These are odd times indeed. When have you ever known so many people to celebrate someone’s murder? I don’t recall such a thing. Sure, in my lifetime, people seemed to have been quite pleased when Osama bin Laden bought the farm (so we were told) and when Saddam Hussein shuffled off this mortal coil (so we were told). But that’s a bit different than a homegrown good ol’ boy who made a thing of talking to kids on college campuses about Jesus and the facts of nature (the sex you are born with is the sex you are).

We have had a lot of similar cold-blooded assassinations since I was a kid. JFK, RFK, MLK—JFK and RFK were Democrats; I don’t recall Republicans having a luau to celebrate their untimely deaths. MLK was a Black man, but the entire nation mourned his senseless killing. I don’t remember the Klan having a hog roast to cheer his death (maybe they did, as I wouldn’t put it past them, but I don’t remember hearing about it).