Since when has human repair become the same as car repair? Cars are not self-healing. Humans are. At least they were designed to be. Why is it that if we have the sniffles now, we are sent to the doctor? Or told to take a Covid test? If we sneeze or cough, we get the funny looks, “You might have Covid, you should take care of that!” Back in the old days, we got a “God bless you” if we sneezed. Now it is suspicion of carrying the plague.

What about other stuff? Before Covid, cancer fear was the most common form of the guy in the black robe with a sickle looming over us. “You better check that out,” if we have a bump on our nose, or whatever other evil lurking under our skin. Doctors fix us. Doctors are our only option—doctors with their magical potions created by money-hungry corporations that only have dollar signs dancing in their eyes.

This is even worse with our pets. If Rover scratches more than twice in a day, he is sent off to the vet. Make sure he has all his shots, make sure he has his flea and tick medicine, the news says this is going to be a horrible tick season! Nature is attacking us, relentlessly, horrifically, God forbid a germ gets through to our precious nose! We are all doomed! Thank God that doctors and the miracles of medicine are around to save us from death!