Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
19h

This is a great article Todd. I wholeheartedly agree with most everything, I'd say. I don't like the word hate but these days I do hear people say they hate Trump, hate going to the US, hate buying US. My eyebrows lift. Many Canadians think they are better because we are 'nicer'. Remember the saying, "nice guys finish last". We definitely aren't getting ahead. As your wife claims there was a time when people proudly showed their maple leaf while travelling and they got a good response but some would now look at us with disbelief or even pity. We readily say 'sorry' but quick to alienate anyone for thinking differently. Covid was a clear divide and dismiss.

And now this 'Elbows Up' nonsense. I've said to many, "If we were under attack from outside NA, we would be begging the US to come and save us" so I wish people would get off their high horse attitude. Mainstream lit this fire when Trump was elected the first time. They had no intention of supporting anything he said or did. Ditto this time. People are just pawns in the big scheme (literal) of government and mainstream media's playbook. I, for one, do not boycott anything US; however, I've always tried (before this nonsense) to purchase Canadian and local, if possible, but let's face it - there is slim pickins. Also companies are posting Canadian and a maple leaf on products that are assembled here and often from products outside of Canada. That is misleading to say the least. I prefer buying from US over some of the other countries. One more let's face it -- Many have been duped again, just like with the plandemic. Who says we learn? I will finish off with YOUR last sentence in your article, "Let's thaw this frost before it turns into another ice age" - AMEN

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
Candy's avatar
Candy
17h

Yep. All true.

My Canadian friends are very polite. My American friends married to my Canadian friends, not so much Lol

I miss a lot of the hate by not watching the news, I guess

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture