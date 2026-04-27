Notice the title is not “Canada: Don’t Make America Your Enemy.” I couldn’t give a rat’s a** what one country thinks of another. Don’t get me wrong—I do believe in sovereign nations, for the most part. A country is made up of generations of its people, who create a cultural identity that should be preserved. But politically? Nope. You can be proud of your culture as it sits within the borders of a country, and thus be proud of the country itself (because of the people in it). And yes, the culture of a country can be somewhat identified by the diverse cultures within it. But there are limits to this idea I won’t go into it here, because that’s not what this article is about.

What I care about right now—and what I’m writing about—are people, not countries. The people of Canada should not make the people of America their enemies. And many of them seem hell-bent on doing just that.