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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
20hEdited

Ambrose Bierce described the Presidency as "The greased pig in the field game of American politics." and a Politician as "An eel in the fundamental mud upon which the superstructure of organized society is reared." If one keeps both these descriptions in mind, the political world and its inhabitants remain simply a curious stage play.

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
21h

Good morning shrews! I have never understood the over-the-top admiration for celebrities or sports figures. We are presented with what they want us to see and who knows who they really are underneath all that polish and glitz. The one thing I do admire (mostly) about Trump is he doesn't hold much back and yes, sometimes that backfires badly. However, I would rather have some bluntness than make-believe behaviour that we saw with Biden/Harris and of course, now with Carney. They have perfected the 'agreeable, I'm open to all ideas" bullshit that so many suck up as if it is real. I seriously think too many people prefer fake over real.

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
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