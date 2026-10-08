That is a rather narcissistic statement to begin with, isn’t it? If we want to be something, then, according to this statement, we can be that thing, regardless of what it means to anyone else, or what it means to our own obligations to reality.

The woke liberal culture would say yes: we can be anything we want to be. Anything? According to those who say we can, not quite. You cannot be a “toxic” male—or much of a male at all, especially a white one. You cannot be a racist, by their definition. You cannot think women should play traditional roles. You cannot be a Trump supporter, a conservative, or a Christian. No, no, no. According to the “woke liberal culture,” you have no right to hold these identities. They do, however, believe you can rewrite the body (among other things). You can be a woman even if you have a penis, or a man if you do not. Be a “furry,” a raccoon, a unicorn. Be anything you want to be. And not only can you “be” it; everyone around you has to acknowledge and accept what you say you are. And not only do they have to “acknowledge and accept” what you say you are, they too have to believe it.