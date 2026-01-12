There are really only two reasons why we’re called upon to judge another person: 1) if we’re choosing a friend, companion, or someone who’ll interact with our kids, or 2) if we’re selecting someone for a specific job. All other judgments are superfluous, pointless, or just plain nasty. Sure, there are moral judgments where we might think someone deserves punishment—or even the death penalty—for crimes like murder, rape, pedophilia, or other heinous acts, but most of that should be left to the law or, if you’re so inclined, God.