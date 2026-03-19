I gotta admit, I miss the good ol’ days when every time you turned around something bad—or at least something deliciously, ridiculously obvious—was happening. Every other person you ran into (or more!) was masked up tighter than a bank robber, dutifully following the arrows plastered to the grocery store floors like good little trained seals, and proudly sporting those smug little badges proclaiming what superior humans they were for lining up for the latest booster.

I miss the days when people were blathering away on Facebook about how the unvaccinated were murderous grandma-killers who should be denied medical care, how ivermectin was nothing but toxic horse paste peddled by dangerous quacks, or how each new jab transformed them into caped crusaders single-handedly saving humanity. “Two weeks to flatten the curve” morphed into never-ending sermons of “safe and effective,” with any heretic who questioned it instantly branded a science-denying domestic terrorist.