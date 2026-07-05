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FortheLoveofFreedom
8h

Congratulations Todd!!

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
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janetb
5h

Big congrats Todd...!! Thanks for the opportunity to read the PDF for free. Have downloaded and will write a review as soon as I can. I know this will be a Best Seller, can't wait to dig in!

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