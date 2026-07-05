Dear Shrew,

Tomorrow is the day, July 6, that the second volume of The View of the Shrew gets published and is available in all Amazon regions.

You can still get a free copy of the ebook if you are interested in writing a review! (see below)

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!!!

If you are a casual reader, and have never paid the subscription price for a paid subscription, this is your chance to thank me for my writing. AND I AM GIFTING YOU A FREE BOOK!

If you HAVE been paying, and participating in the comments section, this is your chance to write a review of my work! AND THIS IS MY CHANCE TO THANK YOU WITH A FREE BOOK!

Since the book goes on sale tomorrow (July 6), you will be able to log in on Amazon and write a review.

PLEASE DO!!!!

GET YOUR FREE BOOK BY CLICKING THE BUTTON BELOW:

Get Your Free Book Now!

Through BookFunnel you will be able to download a PDF, or an ePub file so you can read the book on your Kindle, Kobo, or other popular readers. Or directly on your laptop, desktop, or phone.

This second volume continues the sharp, unflinching exploration of our increasingly chaotic world (over 40 articles). From a fiercely independent “shrew” perspective, I cut through the propaganda, cultural illusions, and collective delusions of 2025, drawing on Jungian depth psychology, philosophy, and clear-eyed observation. It’s a lantern in the fog for those who still value truth and courage.

Thank you for being part of the Shrew pack. It is an honour to share this work with you first.

Warm regards,

Todd Hayen