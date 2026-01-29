Davos was a complete goat rodeo (I wanted to use another phrase, but it was too vulgar even for me). Good lord, people, are you really that gullible? Speech after speech of sycophantic garbage, like a treacherous ally who with one hand strokes your back compassionately, offering soothing words of comfort and reassurance, while with the other hand plunges a knife into that same back, twisting it to deepen the wound.

And then comes Trump, with his typical little-boy blather about how great he is and how bad everyone else is. But at least he wasn’t playing the poster boy for the great new globalist agenda—quite the opposite—so everyone there, and everywhere else, hated him even more than they already did.