We all know what this means. And from what I am hearing from fellow shrews, the only way out of it is to simply not comply. But is that really a rational path? Sure, with clearly obvious things like mask-wearing and vaccines, it certainly is the sensible thing to do (refuse to comply). But what about things like not using a credit card? Or not supplying ID in whatever situation it is demanded? Or not using a cell phone? Or not buying an electric car when buying a gas car is forbidden and is no longer an option? And believe me, nearly everything we are used to will at some point no longer be an option if it doesn’t fit into the agenda’s agenda.