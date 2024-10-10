Follow this link and watch this video. Then come back here and read this article—

Anyone who knows anything about psychology knows that the techniques used in behavioural psychotherapy, with the intention to help people, will work just as well in harming people. In fact, if anyone has a problem with psychotherapy in general, this “mind altering goal,” with good or bad intentions, is usually what is bothersome. That is why psychiatrists have been called “shrinks”—altering the mind—shrinking it, even for good reasons, bugs people. And so it should.

The purpose behind cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is to manipulate the mind (although typically that is not an easy task—and of course practitioners don’t call it “manipulation”), and thus manipulate or change negative behaviour, to improve the quality of a person’s life. The idea behind CBT is that humans develop “cognitive dissonances” and “cognitive distortions” around things they experience, and these distortions and dissonances cause the person experiencing them displeasure. But who is to say what a distortion or dissonance actually is in reality? Is it something about the natural world that is distorted? Such as believing an elephant is charging through the room when it really is just the family cat. Or is it a contradiction of the official narrative? Such as whether a person does not believe a vaccine is as safe and effective as the narrative claims it to be?

I am a psychotherapist, and on occasion I do practice CBT therapy. But the distortions I work with are typically very obviously distortions, such as “I can’t talk to girls because all of them hate me.” This statistically is unlikely to be true—it is unlikely all of these girls hate my client. But I am more apt to practice a different sort of psychological intervention than CBT because there is invariably a reason why this patient thinks all girls hate him. Maybe many of them do, because he is a rude and obnoxious jerk. And why has he developed that rude and obnoxious behaviour if this is indeed the root cause? Does he want to change it? And if so, how can HE facilitate that change? It never is about ME manipulating his mind—certainly not intentionally.

But, of course, things don’t always go as intended. Or what was originally intended, is replaced with another intention. The profession of psychotherapy is going through some rather difficult ethical conundrums at the present time. Handling patients who “identify” as a sex they were not biologically born with is one. A patient having the right to determine if they can have state assistance in committing suicide is another—with more to come, I am sure.