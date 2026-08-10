I am sure this isn’t news to anyone, but I have reached one of the last stages of “response to sheep” with regard to Covid. Yeah, yeah, I know, Covid is such old news. I think the Fauci debacle has opened that old wound, and like Amfortas’s gash (from Wagner’s Parsifal), it wasn’t healing anyway. I say “one of the last” stages because I really don’t know what the last stage will be, maybe “acceptance” or maybe “disengagement” . . . not sure.

This stage is “bitter,” or maybe just “anger” again, not sure. The multiple stages of “response to sheepism” seem to me to be: