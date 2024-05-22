It seems that the concept of “better than . . .” has completely left the human experience. And wow, what a big deal that is! I mean the entire foundation of human, as well as animal, evolution is based on “survival of the fittest.” Even if you do not believe in the Darwinian concept of natural selection (I don’t, not entirely) you have to see the positive results of attaining a level of personal excellence in one’s own lifetime.

Isn’t working to be “better than . . .” the whole drive behind living? We are always working toward behavioural excellence, physical excellence, and spiritual excellence (or enlightenment, or whatever word you want to use here) or at least we should be. As a kid, we were focused on being “better than Jimmy kicking the ball” and winning the school soccer tournament. As we grew older that drive matured into working to be “better than I was last year” or last week, or yesterday at any particular task or state of being.