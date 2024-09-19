No one these days will believe anything unless it fits perfectly within a certain predetermined box. The facts supporting, or not supporting, the thing to believe or disbelief have no bearing at all on the decision.

It is a rather interesting phenomenon. There is just so much out there now that flies in the face of what we have been taught to believe, that most people simply ignore what flies in their face. We cannot believe claims backed by photos, or even videos, because all of that can now so easily be faked. We don’t believe claims being made by doctors, unless, of course, they are “approved” by the ultimate authorities—the government. Everything is up for grabs. Yet we walk through life knowing what we know—sticking to what we have decided to believe. We don’t decide for ourselves what to believe, because it is seemingly impossible to do so. Instead, we rely on the “experts,” the “scientists,” the people in authority. And, of course, we are told exactly who is reliable, and who isn’t.