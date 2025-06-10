Dear friends,

Just a few days ago, on June 7, I shared something close to my heart: the announcement of my upcoming book, The View of the Shrew: Unmasking the Truth in a Confused World 2022–2024. The response has been deeply encouraging—and today, I want to take you a step deeper into what this book is really about.

This collection wasn’t written for headlines or algorithms. It was written for you—the reader who’s tired of passive consumption and ready to see clearly, even when the truth is uncomfortable.

The essays in this book tackle the core psychological and cultural battles we’ve all witnessed (and lived through):

– The quiet war on our inner autonomy

– The unspoken cost of conformity

– The subtle erasure of soul and meaning

– The rise of technocratic control and social programming

Here’s a sneak peek from one of the essays:

“The greatest threat to the modern soul isn’t censorship—it’s self-censorship. The slow, quiet internal decision to not speak, not question, not feel. And the more this becomes habitual, the more it begins to feel... safe. But safety isn’t the same as truth. And conformity isn’t the same as peace. We must remember the difference.”

If this resonates with you—if it stirs something in you—this book was made for exactly that.

Want to Read It Before Everyone Else?

We’re giving away 5 free copies of The View of the Shrew to early subscribers before the book officially launches on June 30.

Here’s what to do:

👉 Sign up here for your chance to win

Join to WIN!

📅 Winners will be announced on June 25—five days before launch—so there’s no guessing or waiting. If you win, you’ll know before the book hits the shelves.

Already signed up?

Great. Share this email or the sign-up link with someone you care about. If they’re asking the hard questions about today’s world—about the shifts in culture, meaning, truth, and power—they need this book.

Why This Book Matters

This isn’t just another compilation of commentary. It’s a call to intellectual courage, psychological depth, and spiritual resilience. We are living in a time when:

Narratives are weaponized

Silence is rewarded

Doubt is punished

And the truth is branded as dangerous

In these pages, I don’t offer easy answers—but I do offer honest questions. Questions that help you stay awake, alert, and connected to what matters most.

If you’ve ever read one of my essays and thought, “More people need to hear this,” this book is the way to make that happen.

📣 Let’s amplify this.

Forward this newsletter. Post the sign-up link. Share this idea.

Because truth, when truly seen, has a way of awakening more truth.

With gratitude and conviction,

Todd Hayen

https://joinlist.com/theviewoftheshrew

Share

Leave a comment