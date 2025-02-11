I just feel I have to go on the record here. I haven’t flipped, meaning I am not yet convinced Trump is just another player in the world domination game, but I want to go on record stating I certainly think it is possible.

Sad, to be sure. Wouldn’t it be nice if he was our saviour—saving us from the “Woke” insanity, saving us from the proxy war in Europe, saving us from the hordes of illegal criminals invading our borders, saving us from the Satanic mutilation of our children’s bodies in sex change operations, saving us from freedom-sucking censoring?

“Wouldn't it be nice if we could wake up—In the morning when the day is new?”

Is it a new day? The beginning of the Golden Era as Jefe Trump says it is?

Yeah, wouldn’t it be nice. But does it really make sense? Is it really that easy?