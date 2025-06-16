Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Gwyneth
1d

I think George Carlin spelled it out quite eloquently and succinctly, if a tad bluntly.

"I have certain rules I live by. My first rule: I don’t believe anything the government tells me. Sooner or later the people in this country are going to realize: the government does not give a fuck about them. The government doesn’t care about you, or your children, or your rights, or your welfare, or your safety. It simply doesn’t give a fuck about you. It’s interested in its own power. That’s the only thing, keeping it and expanding it wherever possible.”

1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
Candy
1d

Very true. Why do so many not hit pause when told there’s no need to figure things out for themselves?

When I was younger, I had an “IQ” of 150. Housewife and stay-at-home mom. We homeschooled most of our kids. Nothing unusual about me.

But I could see the lack of common sense in the population and wondered why.

I would ask my kids, “Does that make sense?”

The biggest problem that I can see is the lack of curiosity. So much of the population does not wonder why and does not ask—does that make sense.

Is it just laziness? Most empires fall apart when the people become satisfied and lazy

2 replies by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP and others
16 more comments...

