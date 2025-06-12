It’s easy to hate Trump—or anyone—if you try hard enough. Once you create an image of a person, good or bad, it’s simple to fit them into it. This is especially true when the media feeds you biased information. If most of what you hear about someone is reinforced by news, television, movies, TV series, or social media, it becomes even easier.

Who decides this media bias? It’s tempting to point fingers, but the answer is more complex than a single “who.” It could be a group of influential figures, oligarchs, or even a clandestine organization holding secret meetings in the woods, wearing robes and strange hoods, dancing around a bonfire. It might be lizard people from Planet Xeon or Satan and his minions. Whatever “it” is, it’s clearly calling the shots.