We don’t necessarily want you to agree, that would be nice, but we honestly believe all you really have to do is listen. And if you do that, you more than likely will believe (as if spoken to someone radically opposed to believing what is actually going on in the world). Even that may not be true. Most of these issues are so complex that I can’t say for certain if a hard-core lefty listened to us, or did deep dive research, they would believe the same truths us shrews believe.

That said, I just can’t let go of the belief if people really did peruse all the information out there that was at least likely to be reliable, they would come to similar conclusions that we all have come to (“we” being shrews). That just stands to reason. But my experience tells me these people don’t do anything of the kind. They only listen to the propaganda-ridden “mainstream” narrative and nothing else, although claiming all along they listen and read everything out there—but they don’t. The “everything out there” they are referring to does not include alternative news sources and the reason they give for not pursuing more alternative sources for information is that it is all “conspiracy theory junk” and their news sources (The Washington Post, The Guardian, The New York Times, NPR) are established news sources that have a combined legacy of reliable news. As you and I know, there couldn’t be anything further from the truth.