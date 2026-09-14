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Ivan Iriarte's avatar
Ivan Iriarte
1dEdited

As expected, an excellent article! In addition to enjoying reading it, I have learned a whole bunch about the psychology of love-sex... and Wagner.

I will confess that when I was very young, I watched some recorded version of a Wagner opera, listened to a couple of his orchestral works, and based on that very small sample, decided that I did not like Wagner. My decision became "validated" when I learned that Hitler was fond of Wagner, and recognized him as the legit German composer.

Thanks to this article, and some other Wagnerian references I have read in your articles - Todd - I promise that I will be revising my views about Wagner. I will have to start listening to his music, and watch a couple operas.

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
Paulus's avatar
Paulus
1d

Sometimes I understand there can be an advantage in being a gay man, just sometimes.

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