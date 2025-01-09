Artificial Intelligence, AI, is such the “in” thing now. You just can’t get away from it. AI art, AI music, AI writing. It is everywhere. And let’s not forget about Robots, Terminators, and Sex Dolls who can whisper sweet nothings into your ear. How delightful the world is becoming! And it’s all for fun and entertainment, isn’t it? Yeah, right.

Of course, what we, the peons, are told and exposed to starts out as fun and entertainment. Smartphones to play games on and sort out all sorts of fun things, ChatGPT to write our homework for us, and automatic cars that will come and pick us up after we go shopping or have a meal, to name only three of the myriad ways robotics and AI are coming into our lives. However, nothing has come along yet that is anything at all like the Terminator robot. Those types are just in the movies. Yeah, right.