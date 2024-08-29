Some of you might find this hard to believe, but I am a bonafide “positive thinker.” I spent many years studying Ernest Holmes’ Science of Mind and spent four years of intense schooling to be a licensed practitioner for The Church of Religious Science in Los Angeles—now called Centers for Spiritual Living. Needless to say, a major church tenet is thinking positively and focusing on the good, and denying the evil, in the world and in everyday life.

Denying the Evil: actually, that is not wholly correct. At least not in the way that I learned it. If evil is identified in the world and human experience, it is only an “appearance.” Evil, as it is made manifest in the world, is a human construct. It is not a Reality, with a capital “R.”