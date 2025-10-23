There is some evidence that the vaccine is having an impact on the psychological brain. Naomi Wolf and Peter Breggin seem to be two of the loudest voices proclaiming the negative effects the vaccine has had on human personality. Michael Nehls, a molecular geneticist and author of The Indoctrinated Brain, has also made important observations on this subject.

Nehls, in his book, claims that COVID-19 vaccines (particularly mRNA types) are part of a deliberate assault on the human brain, impairing cognition, psychology, and autonomy through the spike protein. He argues this leads to reduced critical thinking, making people more susceptible to indoctrination and compliant like “sheep.” Nehls frames vaccines not as health tools but as bioweapons targeting the mind, exacerbating effects from the virus itself.