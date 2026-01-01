Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1h

“Any fool can make a rule. And any fool will mind it.”

- Henry David Thoreau

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Not Exactly Ana's avatar
Not Exactly Ana
1h

I believe that no matter how difficult it is, the fight must continue. It is on us, the people, that changes depend, I believe that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Todd Hayen, PhD, RP · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture