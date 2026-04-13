I was recently watching a James Corbett episode of New World Next Week, and one story caught my eye about some weird nonsense they were calling “The Trillion Gene Atlas.” This is a colossal 2026 initiative by Basecamp Research, in partnership with Anthropic (creators of the Claude AI), Ultima Genomics, PacBio, and powered by NVIDIA infrastructure. It aims to sequence genomic data from over 100 million species worldwide, expanding known evolutionary genetic diversity by a factor of 100 and amassing a trillion-gene scale dataset. The goal? Train massive “biological language models” on DNA as a programmable code to accelerate AI-designed therapeutics and “evolutionary pattern recognition” for on-demand medicine engineering. In other words, turning the entire biosphere into a giant training corpus for the next leap in technocratic god-play.

What?

As my head spins, I realize how utterly, inconceivably complicated the world has become. There was a time, not that long ago, when a reasonably intelligent person could at least comprehend most of what was going on around them. Sure, there have always been depths of knowledge only a select few could successfully navigate, but even if the shoe cobbler did not know exactly how to wield the blacksmith’s hammer, he could comprehend what his skill was and how it manipulated metal. That time is long gone.