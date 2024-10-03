[Note: Please copy the body of text below this note and paste it into your social media, or send it to all of your friends and family on the “other side” of these issues.]

I keep reading on FB and other areas where folks of all sides speak freely that people are concerned about particular things they see happening around them. Many have noticed a seeming proliferation in strange unexplained deaths—this could be cancer that went wild, heart attacks amongst people who shouldn’t be having heart attacks, and maybe even a plethora of other “unexplained” and strange deaths or illnesses.

Everyone, except for certain people who are regarded as conspiracy theorists or anti-vaxxers, seems to be completely perplexed by these goings on. If there are any explanations, they typically rest on rather implausible reasons such as long Covid, Climate Change, or mental issues due to the trauma experienced related to a runaway virus that threatened to kill quite a few of us if we didn’t take some rather radical action.

Even though these people commenting on unexplained deaths do seem to be experiencing them within their own inner circles, it seems that they are not very well informed about the actual extent of these happenings around the world. Maybe it is rather difficult to find this information in the usual news sources such as the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN or NPR, or maybe this sort of information is labelled “disinformation” and as such, is avoided.

From my experience, it doesn’t take much effort to find “excess death” statistics. Of course, there is no telling why there are excess deaths, and lots of them. However, a few obvious hints: the unvaccinated are not dying at a higher rate than usual. If scrutinized, most of the extra deaths are associated with heart conditions and cancers. Both of these ailments have been scientifically linked to the excess spike protein the Covid vaccination manufactures in the body. Don’t take my “unscientific word” for it. Look it up if you are interested—most of this stuff can be found in major news sources now that the evidence is unavoidable. Something very odd is going on, and if you get to a point where you realize just that, even with no conclusions, you are better off.

I am not so concerned in this article with convincing any of you of anything extreme. My intention is just to make some of you scratch your head and maybe acknowledge that what is going on could be fishy. You have to admit, no matter what you may believe about it, strange things are indeed happening. Why do you think so many people who are vaccinated are getting Covid again and again? Maybe you aren’t one of these people, but I’m sure you have friends and family who are. Isn’t that enough to make you realize the vaccine was not performing as expected? Do you believe that if you were not vaccinated five or six times you would be getting Covid even more often? Or it would be more severe or even deadly? Again, the best way to shed light on this particular phenomenon is to ask some of your “conspiracy theory” kook friends and family who are not vaccinated. Are they getting Covid? And if they have, has it been life-threatening? No. I have dozens of friends who are not vaccinated, and none of them get sick any more frequently than what would be considered normal. And I do hear of vaccinated people getting Covid again and again. Maybe this isn’t a huge concern, but it is fishy.