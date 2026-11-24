Fellow Shrews,

I’ll keep this short, which some of you know is not my strong suit.

You subscribed to Shrew Views because you like the way I think and the way I write. (Or you’re a very patient critic, which is fine too. I like you no matter what!) So I want to make sure you don’t miss anything.

Here’s the thing. Shrew Views is going to stay exactly what it is: my contrarian take on the culture, the news and whatever nonsense is being sold to us this week. I’m not going to clutter it up too much with book announcements and promotions. You come here for the commentary, and that’s what you’ll keep getting.

But that means if you want to know what else I’m writing, you won’t find it here (only once in a while!). You’ll find it at my new author Substack:

It’s completely free. No paywall, no catch.

Here’s what you’ll get there:

Essays on psyche and soul : relationships, men who won’t grow up, the patterns we keep repeating and why.

Excerpts from books in progress , including Tchaikovsky’s Women and Om Sety: The Jewel of Abydos.

Stories and photos from my travels in Egypt (and maybe Russia coming up!) , including a few places most tourists never see (sometimes because we weren’t supposed to be there).

First news on all my books , including The Modern Man-Boy (out December 2) and, when it’s ready, The View of the Shrew Volume 3.

Goodies coming soon: contests, videos, webinars and free gifts for subscribers.

If you like my writing, and you must, or you wouldn’t still be reading this, then this is where the rest of it lives. Think of Shrew Views as the sharp end and the author Substack as everything else.

It takes one click, and it costs nothing:

Join here: https://toddhayen.substack.com

See you on both sides.

Todd

P.S. Nothing changes here. Shrew Views keeps coming to your inbox as always.