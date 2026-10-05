I have a new book coming out on November 2, The Essentials of Successful Coupling: Archetypal Tools for Relational Depth. It is about the patterns under a relationship, not another communication guide.

I am sending advance copies to readers who will actually finish a book like this. If that is you, here is the file:

GET YOUR FREE REVIEW BOOK!

It is free. In return I am asking for an honest review on Amazon after November 2, not a kind one. A sentence that it was a free copy is enough. If you hate it, say so. If you do not finish it, do not write.

Here is a blurb about the book:

If you’ve ever felt like your relationship fights are stuck on repeat… if couples therapy helped a little but never reached the deeper patterns… this book offers a different path. Drawing from Jungian depth psychology and timeless mythic wisdom, The Essentials of Successful Coupling reveals the hidden archetypal forces at play in every partnership — and gives you practical tools to transform conflict into connection, shadow into strength, and ordinary love into something sacred and resilient.

Being in a 21st-century romantic relationship is brutal. Cultural forces, old wounds, and unconscious patterns constantly threaten to pull couples apart. Most therapy helps manage the surface fights, but rarely touches the deeper, mythic energies running beneath them.

In The Essentials of Successful Coupling: Archetypal Tools for Relational Depth, psychotherapist and Jungian author Todd Hayen, PhD, RP, offers a powerful alternative. Drawing on decades of clinical experience and the rich tradition of archetypal psychology, this book illuminates the timeless patterns — Kings and Queens, Warriors and Lovers, Tyrants and Devouring Mothers, Puer Aeternus and Shadow complexes — that secretly govern how we love, fight, and connect.

You’ll learn:

How psychological complexes hijack your conversations and turn them into unwinnable power plays — and exactly what to do the moment one activates.

Practical tools like the Couples Dialogue, Soft Power, and Steadfast Power to de-escalate conflict and rebuild safety.

The real meaning of the Masculine and Feminine in relationship, beyond modern cultural noise.

How to recognize and integrate shadow archetypes so they stop sabotaging intimacy, sex, money, family dynamics, and more.

Why understanding your partner’s (and your own) inner mythic landscape creates deeper attraction, respect, and lasting transformation.

Blending profound psychological insight with real-world stories, fairy tales, modern examples (from Breaking Bad to everyday garage fights), and actionable guidance, this book goes far beyond typical relationship advice. It doesn’t just fix fights — it helps you rewrite the ancient story your relationship is living.

Whether you’re struggling in your partnership, preparing for deeper commitment, or simply want to love more consciously, The Essentials of Successful Coupling equips you with the operating manual for the soul of your relationship.

For couples ready to move from survival to sacred union.

Todd Hayen

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