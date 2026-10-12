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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
29m

Let me guess, your personality type (MBTI) ends with a 'P'?

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1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
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FortheLoveofFreedom
18m

Well Todd an interesting post that many can relate to I'm sure. I don't have quite the same amount of 'things' to deal with but I understand your thought process, I think. An elderly couple around the corner from where I live recently died (8 months a part) and their children are in the process of getting rid of everything they owned and had kept, 'just in case'. The man would keep things that I would have thrown out long ago but ..... I understand they need to in order to sell the house but it was so final, so quick and all the 'things' this couple had, went into a big bin that will be taken off to the dump. Really made me think that thinning things out makes sense.

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