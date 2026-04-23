Imagine all the world’s leaders—and yes, I know not all of them are technically “guys,” but they might as well be[1]—completely separated from the people they are supposedly elected or appointed to serve.

Imagine them cut off from any genuine concern for the lives, families, comforts, dreams, or purposes of the “useless eaters.” The people still exist to them, of course. They are simply no longer seen as citizens with inherent rights and dignity. Instead, they are reduced to pieces on a global chessboard: resources to be moved, manipulated, exploited, or killed when convenient.

Killing us when “necessary” is the easiest part. Wars, engineered famines, weather manipulation, experimental vaccines, assisted suicide programs—the methods are many and creative. After all, there are far too many of us to begin with. The game only requires enough warm bodies to keep the machinery of money, power, and control humming along with sufficient drama and productivity.